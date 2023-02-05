Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 148,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $450.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

