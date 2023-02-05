Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.7 %

RBC Bearings Profile

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $247.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.20. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

