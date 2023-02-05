Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.7 %
RBC Bearings Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.