Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Pennant Group by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,264.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $378.72 million, a P/E ratio of 638.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.16.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $118.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

