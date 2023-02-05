Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Further Reading

