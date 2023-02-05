Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.