GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $4,873,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

