Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after buying an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140,725 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,420,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after purchasing an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $75.80 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

