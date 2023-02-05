Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,981,000 after acquiring an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

