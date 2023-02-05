Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at $433,296. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 4,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $379,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

