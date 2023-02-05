Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $202.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.3 %

HON opened at $202.69 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

