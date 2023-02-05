Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $235.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

