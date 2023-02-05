Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $213.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average is $196.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

