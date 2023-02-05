Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

