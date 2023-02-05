Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.
Hub Group Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
