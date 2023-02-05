Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Hub Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hub Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,198,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hub Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile



Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

