Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,255,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

