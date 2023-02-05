Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.