Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 533,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 783,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,696,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

