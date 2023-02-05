IFG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

