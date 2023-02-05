iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Stock Down 2.2 %
IHRT stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.74. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.