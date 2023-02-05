iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.74. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

