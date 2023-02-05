Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

