Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
