Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

