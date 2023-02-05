Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Purchases 1,020 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $778.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $885.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

