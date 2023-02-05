Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells 39,100 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after buying an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,248,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

