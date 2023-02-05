Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $18,201,210.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $1,281,750.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $460,700.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.95.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

