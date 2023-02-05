Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells 25,269 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 46,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 118,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ares Management

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

