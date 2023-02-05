Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Sells $368,671.38 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12.
ExlService Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
