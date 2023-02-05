Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $177,390.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

