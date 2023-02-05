Insider Selling: LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells 383,088 Shares of Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in LKQ by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 453,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

