Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00.

MGM stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

