Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 3,174 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
