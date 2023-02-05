Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 3,174 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.