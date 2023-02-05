Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells 13,008 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $715,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

SILK opened at $54.81 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.