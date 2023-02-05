Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells 6,769 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.51.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.