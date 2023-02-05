Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $116.12 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

