Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

ICE opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

