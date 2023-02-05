iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $38.58 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

