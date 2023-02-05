iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $38.58 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

