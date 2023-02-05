ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $92.40 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.