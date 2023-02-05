Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

JEF opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

