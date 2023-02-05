JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.25.

LPL Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $234.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

