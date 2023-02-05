Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stake Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $148,939.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,831 shares of company stock valued at $710,337 over the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.69. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.