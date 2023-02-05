Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stake Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JOBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Insider Activity at Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of JOBY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.69. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.