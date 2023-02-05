John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Acquires $349,520.88 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
JBSS opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $93.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
See Also
