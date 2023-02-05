John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Acquires $349,520.88 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $93.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

