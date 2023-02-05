John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 687,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,909. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of JBT opened at $113.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $140.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

