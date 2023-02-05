John F. Crowley Sells 147,316 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

FOLD opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,559,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 324,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

