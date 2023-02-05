Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.67 ($27.38).

Several research firms recently commented on JMAT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.64) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,350 ($29.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($32.11) to GBX 2,150 ($26.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.41) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,147 ($26.52) per share, with a total value of £386.46 ($477.29).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.6 %

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,373 ($29.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,061.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,530.97. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,536 ($31.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

