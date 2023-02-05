Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.67 ($27.38).

Several research firms recently commented on JMAT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.64) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,350 ($29.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($32.11) to GBX 2,150 ($26.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.41) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,147 ($26.52) per share, with a total value of £386.46 ($477.29).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,373 ($29.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,061.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,530.97. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,536 ($31.32).

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

