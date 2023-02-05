Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNCE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.21 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

