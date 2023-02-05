JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys 63,146 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 354.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 39,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,941,000 after acquiring an additional 341,704 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 556,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

