Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,400.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,086 shares of company stock worth $978,164. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

JNPR stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

