Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,167 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $13.84 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $246.14 million, a P/E ratio of -197.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insider Activity at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

