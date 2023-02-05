Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,994 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929,057 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after buying an additional 2,818,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 2,575,888 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 154.0% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $11,240,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

