Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 202,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,783,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,993,000 after buying an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.5 %

About Banco Santander

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

